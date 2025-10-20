Government Debunks Viral Train Container Reuse Claim, Labels Video "Misleading"

A video claiming to show disposable food containers being reused in a train gained a lot of traction on social media leading to concern and outrage among users who raised questions about the cleanliness standards of the railways. Many users who poated the video claimed it was recorded onboard the Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16601). After the clip went viral, IRCTC, which handles ticketing and catering for Indian Railways trains, responded strongly saying action has been taken against the vendor.

But now, government's nodal information agency Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked the video, describing it as "misleading".

According to PIB, the pantry staff seen in the video cleaning the containers were not cleaning them for re-use but they were cleaned before disposal.

PIB mentioned on X, "The containers served to passengers were not reused. They were only cleaned before disposal."

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर कर दावा किया जा रहा है कि ट्रेन संख्या 16601 में यात्रियों को परोसे गए कैसरोल कंटेनरों को पेंट्री कार कर्मचारी दोबारा इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं#PIBFactCheck:



❌ यह दावा भ्रामक है



✅ यात्रियों को परोसे गए कंटेनरों का पुनः उपयोग नहीं किया गया। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/OIyUkwJWcU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 19, 2025

The clip had led to strong reaction online.

One user commented, "Washing used containers in a train sink then serving food again is filth disguised as service in Express trains. This is how standards collapse as management turns blind,passengers get sick & nobody is held to account. This country deserves real hygiene,not this public health disaster."

Another noted, "How much margin one can save by doing this? Moreover why the need to do this?"

"Unhygienic and unacceptable! Reusing used containers without proper sanitation poses serious health risks," added a third user.

IRCTC had then responded, posting on X, "After taking the matter very seriously, the vendor has been identified and removed immediately. The process to cancel the license of the licensee is underway, along with a heavy fine being imposed."