UP Cop Lights Up Elderly Woman's Diwali, Buys All Diyas From Her, Wins Hearts Online

Heartwarming gestures have a way of standing out on the Internet, but during festivals like Diwali - a time defined by light, togetherness and gratitude - they carry an even deeper meaning. Whether it's a small act of kindness, a thoughtful surprise, or a moment of shared joy, such stories capture the true essence of the festival.

This Diwali one such emotional video is going viral, in which some officers of Uttar Pradesh Police made the Diwali of an elderly woman special by buying all the lamps from her.

This video has been widely shared on social media. @MeghUpdates on X shared it with this caption, "This Dhanteras, Amma's clay lamps found no buyers. Seeing this, Station In-charge Vijay Gupta bought all her diyas and brightened not just her stall, but her heart too. Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Let's take a vow this festive season - to support our local artisans and buy made-in-India products."

Watch video here:

This Dhanteras, Amma's clay lamps found no buyers. Seeing this, Station In-charge Vijay Gupta bought all her diyas and brightened not just her stall, but her heart too.

📍Hapur, Uttar Pradesh



Let's take a vow this festive season — to support our local artisans and buy… pic.twitter.com/vyFke1iDph — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 18, 2025

The video shows two policemen purchasing all the lamps from an elderly woman seller. The woman says that no customer had come throughout the day, but these police officers came and bought all the lamps.

She shares that no customer had come throughout the day, until these police officers arrived and bought everything. Speaking with emotion, she says, "May my blessings remain in your hearts. May you live a long life," and blesses them wholeheartedly. At the end of the video the police officer gives him Rs 1000.

Social Media Reaction

Reacting to the video, social media users praised the officer's kindness. One user calls it a heartwarming gesture by the cop and wrote, "This is such a heartwarming gesture by Station In-charge Vijay Gupta. In a world where most people rush past without noticing, his simple act of kindness lit up an elderly woman's day, and beautifully captured the true spirit of Dhanteras. Compassion like this restores faith in humanity."

Another user noted, "What a heartwarming gesture by Vijay Gupta! Supporting local artisans truly lights up lives this festive season.

"Really brought tears to my eyes. This is what our festivals are all about- love, compassion & humility," added a third user.