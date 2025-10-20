"What Were They Even Thinking?" Viral Sunroof Video Raises Safety Concerns

A video circulating on social media shows two women leaning out of a car's sunroof as the vehicle moves through a busy road, drawing criticism for their reckless behaviour.

Shared on Reddit under the title 'Sunroof turned into Maruti Gypsy', the clip shows an SUV moving slowly through evening traffic as the women sit upright through the sunroof, appearing unconcerned about the risks.

Their carefree attitude, captured on camera, has sparked debate online over rising instances of dangerous road stunts for social media attention.

Not only that, but other traffic violations can also be seen in the video. Many motorcyclists are riding pillion without wearing helmets, which shows a lack of seriousness about traffic rules and civic responsibilities.

The caption accompanying this Reddit post reads, "What were they even thinking?"

Social Media Reaction

After watching this video, many social media users have expressed their displeasure. They termed this act as irresponsible and merely for show.

This video not only demonstrates a disregard for traffic rules but also shows how people's lives are being put in danger due to carelessness on public roads.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Lol these girls really think they are so cool."

Another user noted, "These "modern" people are so cringe and they don't even realise it."

"Don't these people read the news? Or see the news? How careless and ignorant! A shocking video from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing a young boy popping out of the sunroof of a moving car and getting hit." wrote a third user.