Sports Authority of India, Odisha Sports Department Organise Fit India Carnival 2026 In Puri

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department will jointly organise the Fit India Carnival-2026 in Puri district from March 15 to 17, according to official statement issued on Monday. The three-day event aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among people under the Fit India Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Preparations for the carnival were reviewed at a meeting held at the regional office of the SAI in Kolkata under the chairmanship of Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the preparations and discussed plans to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

According to officials, the carnival will see participation from youth, women, senior citizens, volunteers from the National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme, members of self-help groups and people from various communities across the state.

Several fitness and recreational activities will be organised during the three-day programme.

Morning sessions at the beach in Puri will include yoga, pranayama, walkathons and marathons, along with sporting events such as athletics, football, Zumba, aerobics and volleyball.

Special attractions like a Kids' Zone and a Women's Wellness Zone will also be set up.

In addition, an AYUSH Wellness Centre and group meditation sessions will be organised to promote both physical and mental well-being.

The evening sessions will feature cultural and fitness-related programmes, including performances of traditional art forms such as Gotipua dance and Mallakhamb.

A fitness fashion walk, cultural performances and an open mic session where participants can share their fitness journeys will also be part of the carnival.

Speaking at the review meeting, Minister Suraj said the Fit India Carnival is being organised in Odisha for the first time and will showcase the state's rich art and cultural heritage alongside promoting fitness.

He expressed hope that people from Puri district as well as other parts of the state would actively participate and make the event a grand success.

During his visit to Kolkata, the Minister also discussed strengthening sports infrastructure in Odisha with officials of the SAI and interacted with athletes at the regional office.

