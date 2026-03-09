'Sundays On Cycle' Initiative Organised In Imphal Motivates People To Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the North-Eastern regional centre of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) organised the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' at the city's Khuman Lampak Sports Complex on Sunday. The cycling competition was flagged off by Manipur Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam and saw participation of many acclaimed sportsmen, medal-winners besides top government officials who worked a great deal in successful organisation of the programme. Manipur Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, speaking to mediapersons, said that the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative is an initiative to encourage people to adopt healthy lifestyle and promote Fit India vision.

He said that It is essential for every Indian to remain fit for country's growth and development and underlined the importance of inculcating it in a daily routine.

He stated the programme was organised in accordance with the Union Sports Ministry's guidelines to help raise awareness about fitness among people.

Further extending his greetings to nation on the occasion of International Women's Day, he urged everyone to participate in activities that promote health and wellness.

Arjuna Award winner Laishram Sarita Devi urged people to stay fit and take care of their health.

She said, "On International Women's Day, we should congratulate all women and ensure their equal rights, as they have played a crucial role in the country's progress. Women build society, but the foundation of a healthy society is also laid by women. I urge all women to take care of themselves and keep their families fit."

Dhandapani C, Regional Director-in-Charge of the SAI Northeast Regional Centre, who participated in the event said, "Many cycling clubs have participated in the competition this year, and our aim is to promote fitness among the people."

The event was attended by cycling enthusiasts, CRPF personnel, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, who participated in the ride to promote the message of a healthy and fit India.

