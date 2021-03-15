Sports Authority Of India To Recruit 101 Young Professionals, Junior Consultants

SAI recruitment 2021: Application forms are available online

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications to fill 101 vacancies in Junior Consultant and Young Professional posts. Application forms are available on the official website of SAI, sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

The Junior Consultants will be recruited on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable for 01 more year for different NCOEs, Khelo India, Fit India and various divisions, the SAI has said.

The Young Professionals will also be recruited on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable for 01 more year for different stadia's and Delhi HQ," it has also said.

Candidates with MBA/PGDM, B.Tech and Bachelors of Law (LLB) are eligible to apply.

Candidates applying for Young Professional post should have 1 year work experience. Those applying for junior consultant post should have 5 years of work experience.

The upper age limit for young professional and junior consultant posts is 35 years and 55 years, respectively.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the educational qualification and work experience.

"The document proving participation in Sports at National and International level should be attest from the Federation/Association of the respective Sports," reads the job notice.

The deadline to apply for young professional post is March 20 and for junior consultant is March 18.

