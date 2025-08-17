Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion Likely Tomorrow, These Leaders May Be Included

Political activity has intensified in Chhattisgarh with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expected to expand his cabinet by Monday. On Saturday evening, Mr Sai met Governor Ramen Deka, a move being seen as a precursor to the swearing-in ceremony.

According to sources, the BJP's top leadership has given a green signal for a 14-member cabinet. Two organizational leaders and one RSS-backed nominee are likely to be accommodated. At the same time, the existing ministers will retain their departments, quashing earlier speculation about reshuffling.

The urgency stems from Mr Sai's scheduled visit to Japan and South Korea on Thursday. The oath ceremony of the new ministers is likely to be completed before his departure. Commenting on the development, Mr Sai said briefly, "Keep waiting, it can happen."

Insiders suggest that the cabinet expansion may follow the Haryana model. Like Haryana, Chhattisgarh too has 90 assembly members. While only 13 ministers have traditionally been appointed since the state's formation, constitutional provisions allow up to 15 percent of the assembly strength to be in the council of ministers. This makes room for 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Currently, only 11 ministers are serving in the Sai cabinet after senior leader Brijmohan Agrawal's election as MP from Raipur. With three new appointments, the strength will reach the permissible limit of 14.

The expansion is expected to balance caste equations, power centers, and regional representation. Prominent names being discussed include Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), former three-time minister; Ajay Chandrakar (Raipur), former minister; Guru Khushwant Saheb (Arang MLA); Gajendra Yadav (Durg), associated with RSS; and Rajesh Agrawal (Ambikapur), who defeated former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and represents the Vaishya community.