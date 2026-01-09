Rats Behind Rs 8-Crore Chhattisgarh Heist? 26,000 Quintals Of Paddy Missing

If you thought bank lockers were the only place for big robberies, Kawardha's paddy procurement centres in Chhattisgarh may change your mind. Here, the "accused" aren't masked men, they're rats, termites and insects, at least according to the marketing department's explanation for why 26,000 quintals of paddy have gone missing from government procurement stock.

The math is not small, at around Rs 3,100 per quintal (MSP + bonus), the value crosses Rs 8 crore. The question now echoing across Kabirdham is blunt: Was this a grain-eating pest problem or a paper-eating scam?

The case relates to the Bazar Charbhatta and Bagharra procurement centres in Kabirdham district, where paddy bought from farmers during the 2024-25 season was stored. Total shortage across both centres is 26,000 quintals.

A high-level complaint has been filed against the in charge of the Bazar Charbhatta centre, where the biggest discrepancy was found. The complaint alleges misappropriation worth nearly Rs 5 crore in that centre alone.

The complaint doesn't just talk about "shortage"it points to a systematic operation, fabricated records of paddy inflow/outflow, fake bills shown for paddy purchase, falsified labour attendance and most explosively tampering with CCTV, including switching cameras off during key periods.

District Marketing Officer Abhishek Mishra confirmed that the procurement in-charge, Pritesh Pandey, has been removed. But his explanation for the missing stock has sparked disbelief and now a political firestorm. He said the shortage occurred due to weather exposure and damage caused by rats, termites and insects, adding that compared to 65 procurement centres across the state, Kabirdham's situation is "quite good."

"The paddy is kept in the open and it has been damaged by rats, insects and termites... Our situation is better than many centres. In other places shortages are much higher."

Assistant District Food Officer Madan Sahu, who is investigating the complaint, said a committee has been formed and the initial findings support the complaint "A complaint has been received... the complaint is detailed about stock arrival, husk arrival, manipulation of incoming and outgoing stock, and CCTV being switched off. Preliminary investigation has found the complaint to be true."

He added he sought information on 23 points and further action will follow after final conclusions.

After the issue was highlighted, the Congress staged a unique protest outside the DMO office, carrying rat traps to mock the claim that pests ate paddy worth crores. Protesters symbolically presented a trap to officials and demanded a high-level inquiry and an immediate FIR.

Congress leaders alleged collusion and claimed there was pressure to shield those responsible, including political backing.

