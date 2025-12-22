Engineering Student, 20, Dies By Suicide In Hostel In Chhattisgarh: Cops

A 20-year-old female student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of a private university in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Monday.

Princy Kumari, a second-year B.Tech student at OP Jindal University in the Punjipathra area, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Saturday, leaving behind a suicide note, an official said.

The note, purportedly written by her, read, "Sorry, mummy and papa. I could not live up to your expectations and made you spend a lot of money." The official said that the death came to light after Princy's family failed to reach her on the phone and contacted the hostel warden, who found her hanging and informed the police.

The hostel room was locked from the inside, and the police broke down the door and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

Kumari, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was residing at the JIT hostel of the university.

A case has been registered, and the exact cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

