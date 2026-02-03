Boyfriend Blocks Her Calls And Messages, Woman Stabs Him To Death

A young woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death during a heated argument over being blocked on his mobile phone in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The incident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon, has left residents shocked.

Kamta Prasad Suryavanshi, 25, had been living in a rented house and working at a local hotel. He met Roshni Suryavanshi, 22, on Instagram six months ago and both started a relationship, the police said.

Over the past two-three days, tensions escalated after Kamta stopped communicating with Roshni and blocked her number and messages. Enraged and suspecting that he had started seeing another woman, Roshni went to his house carrying a knife.

As soon as Kamta opened the door, she demanded his mobile phone. When he refused, a fierce argument broke out, the police said. Roshni then allegedly stabbed him directly in the chest.

Kamta's roommate heard the commotion and came out to check, only to find him on the floor, bleeding from the chest. Kamta died while he was being taken to a hospital.

Police officer Summat Sahu said the woman has been arrested and a murder case has been filed.

"The woman came to the victim's room with a knife and demanded his phone. During the struggle, she stabbed him in the chest, causing instant death," he said.

Police sources said Kamta was the nephew of BJP leader and district panchayat president Rajesh Suryavanshi.

The accused initially told the police that she had brought the knife only to scare him, but investigators are probing her intent, the nature of their relationship, and the sequence of events leading up to the murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.