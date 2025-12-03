Railway Constable Shot Dead By Colleague In Chhattisgarh, Motive Unclear

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable was shot dead by his colleague inside the Chhattisgarh's Raigarh RPF post on Wednesday morning. The murder, which occurred around 4 am, has sent shockwaves through the security establishment. Police have arrested the accused head constable and seized the weapon used in the crime.

The victim, Head Constable PK Mishra, was on duty when he was allegedly shot four times by fellow RPF head constable KS Lader. According to initial reports, the accused opened fire using his service pistol, killing Mishra on the spot. Mishra reportedly died instantly, bleeding heavily inside the post.

Both Mishra and Lader had been posted at the Raigarh RPF post. Shockingly, they were not only colleagues but batchmates, having joined the force together in 2001. They were considered close friends.

The accused, Head Constable S Lader, hails from Bhatapara in Janjgir. He was taken into custody soon after the shooting.

Though the exact motive remains unclear, early inputs suggest the two may have had a dispute shortly after duty hours, which escalated into violence.

Investigators are probing all angles, including personal and professional disagreements.

The sound of gunfire caused panic inside the RPF premises, with personnel shocked to find one of their own lying dead. Senior RPF officials and local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Mishra had been posted in Raigarh for the past three and a half years after being transferred from Anuppur.

Police are interrogating the accused head constable to ascertain the motive behind the killing. A forensic team has examined the spot, and statements from other RPF personnel are being recorded.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and said strict action will follow based on the findings.