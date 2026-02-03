Communal Clash, Arson In Chhattisgarh, Three Arrested

A violent clash erupted between two communities in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh over an old dispute, triggering large-scale unrest on Sunday. The violence escalated into arson, during which members of one group attacked houses belonging to the other community, setting at least 10 houses on fire and burning three to four vehicles. The police have arrested three accused so far and the situation is currently under control.

The incident occurred in Dutkaiya village under the Fingeshwar police station area. Heavy police deployment followed the violence, and authorities are scanning video footage to identify other anti-social elements involved.

According to the police and the locals, the violence is linked to Arif, described as an anti-social youth from the village.

Two years ago, Arif had allegedly vandalized a village temple, an incident that led to tension and his arrest. Locals said he was released from jail a few days ago. Soon after returning to the village, he allegedly assaulted residents who had earlier complained against him, triggering fresh anger.

Residents alleged that Arif, along with his associates Imran and Salim, had attacked villagers with stones and knives, injuring seven people.

As tensions escalated allegedly due to repeated inaction on earlier complaints, a mob surrounded houses linked to the accused and set them on fire, destroying household belongings and vehicles parked inside.

Local resident Santosh said Arif and his associates first assaulted villagers, after which the arson incidents began.

Another resident, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, said the same accused had vandalized the village's Shiva temple about one-and-a-half years ago and are currently out on bail. He alleged that villagers are now being targeted due to this long-standing dispute.

Around 30 people from families affected by the arson have reached Raipur, seeking safety and assistance. Victims Zarinashahnaz and Daulat Bi recounted the terrifying moments, saying that after the initial assault in the village, a mob began gathering rapidly.

They said both roads leading to their homes were blocked, leaving them trapped.

"We called the police on 112, but before they arrived, the mob started setting our houses on fire. They assaulted us and burnt our homes. We barely managed to save our lives with the help of the police," they said.

The victims further alleged that women, children, and elderly people were also beaten by the mob, and escaped narrowly after police intervention.

When the houses were set ablaze, women and children were inside. Police teams reached the spot and, after significant effort, rescued them from the mob and shifted them to Rajim for safety.

During the rescue operation, clashes also took place between the police and the mob, in which several police personnel were injured.

On receiving information, Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra reached Dutkaiya village. Acting on his directions, the police carried out a lathi charge to disperse the mob and restore order.

Additional forces were deployed from nearby police stations to prevent further escalation. The police have registered three cases in connection with the incident.

Gariaband SP Vedbrat Sirmaur confirmed that Arif Khan, Imran, and Salim have been arrested and sent to jail. He said those who instigated violence from the other side are being identified through video footage and will face strict legal action.

The incident has sparked political reactions as well. BJP leader Kedarnath Gupta said Chhattisgarh has historically been a peaceful state but alleged that conspirators are attempting to disturb communal harmony. In response, PCC President Deepak Baij accused BJP members of being involved in the conspiracy behind the violence.

The police have said the situation in Dutkaiya village remains calm, with continued patrolling and monitoring to ensure that peace is maintained.

