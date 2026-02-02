Molestation On Train Triggers Clashes In Madhya Pradesh, 6 Arrested

A tense situation unfolded in Nagda on Sunday night after an alleged incident of molestation on a train triggered clash between two groups near the railway station. The police acted swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating and have begun a detailed investigation into the sequence of events.

According to initial police accounts and statements from the victim's family, members of a family were travelling from Ahmedabad to Ujjain on a train to immerse the ashes of Shyama Ben, who had recently passed away. During the journey, four youths, residents of Khachrod, boarded the train at Ratlam, and allegedly misbehaved with a young woman from the family.

When the woman raised an alarm, and her relatives objected, a heated argument followed. Other passengers intervened, and some of the youths were allegedly detained and assaulted by passengers before being taken to the Government Railway Police (GRP) post after the train reached Nagda.

As news of the incident spread, a large number of people from both communities gathered outside Nagda railway station. Fresh arguments broke out, creating a volatile atmosphere.

Police forces from four nearby stations were deployed to control the situation. Senior officials said it took nearly one and a half hours to restore order. By around 11:30 PM, the police registered a case related to the alleged molestation and assault, and further legal action is underway.

The victim's family has alleged that after the initial confrontation, additional people were called from Khachrod station, following which 50 to 60 individuals boarded the train and assaulted the family, including women, children, and elderly members. These claims are being examined by investigators.

A short video, reportedly recorded by a passenger, has surfaced on social media. The clip appears to show chaos inside a train coach, with people being beaten using belts and fists. Police have said the video will be verified and used as evidence where applicable.

A woman from the affected family told reporters that the incident began when one of the youths was allegedly smoking inside the train and deliberately blowing smoke toward the girls. When they objected, she claimed, the situation escalated into verbal abuse and then physical violence.

Officials have urged residents to maintain peace and not draw conclusions until the investigation is complete. They emphasised that the matter is being handled strictly as a criminal case, not a community issue.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said six people have been arrested in the matter. After that, members of both communities reached the police station, where some people from one side attempted to create a disturbance, but they were driven away by the police. The situation is currently under control, and police teams from about seven stations are patrolling the area.