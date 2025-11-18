Married Man Tries To Forcibly Kiss Ex-Girlfriend, She Bites Off His Tongue

A woman bit a man's tongue in two after he molested and forcibly kissed her. The man, identified as one Champi from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, was the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Champi, a 35-year-old married man and a resident of Dariyapur village in Kanpur, was in an illicit relationship with the woman. Her parents arranged for her to marry someone else. Soon after the marriage was fixed, the woman distanced herself from Champi. This, according to the police, caused Champi distress, and he would often try to meet the woman.

On Monday afternoon, the woman had gone to the pond to collect clay for the stove. Seeing his love alone, Champi decided to follow her to the pond, where he grabbed her and molested her.

The woman resisted and pushed back, but Champi continued to force himself upon her and began kissing her. In her defence, the woman bit the man's tongue hard, severing a portion of it.

Champi began to bleed and howl in pain. Hearing his cries, the villagers gathered and informed the man's family, who then took him to the Community Health Center (CHC).

After providing first aid, the doctor referred Champi to Kanpur's Hallet Hospital in view of his critical condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, confirmed the incident and said that a case had been registered and further legal action was being taken.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal.)