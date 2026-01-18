UP Man Attacks Sisters With Knife For Resisting Harassment

A man allegedly attacked with a knife two sisters he was harassing near the Daulatpur Ghat area here when one of them protested against him, police said on Sunday.

Both the sisters, aged 21 and 17, sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

According to the complaint, the two sisters were going to Pauli bazar around noon when near Daulatpur Ghat, Akash Madhesia (22) allegedly started "harrassing" the elder sister. When she protested, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, injuring her on the back, it said.

The younger sister intervened but he attacked her, too, who giving her injuries in her hand.

Their family members submitted a complaint to the Dhanghata police station seeking the registration of an FIR. The family also alleged that no arrest had been made till the filing of the complaint.

Circle Officer Abhay Nath Mishra said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and provisions of the SC/ST Act. Police have started an investigation and the accused would be arrested soon, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)