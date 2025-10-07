UP Man Drowns Sister Over Affair, Sits Next To Body, Then Calls Cops

A disagreement over his sister's relationship took a fatal turn in Uttar Pradesh after the brother drowned her in a canal. He sat with the body for an hour and a half before calling the police and confessing to the crime. The accused has been identified as Aditya Yadav from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has confessed to killing his 19-year-old sister, Nitya Yadav, over a romantic relationship on Monday.

Nitya Yadav, a class 12 student, was allegedly in a relationship with a man for the past three years. Aditya had seen her put vermilion on her forehead, a mark of married women in Hindu culture. Aditya tried to reason with his sister several times, but all in vain as she refused to leave her beloved.

On Sunday, Nitya allegedly left the house and didn't return that night. The next day, she was found at a nearby restaurant along with her lover. Aditya tried to change her mind and bring her back home, but on the way, when Nitya seemed adamant, he took her to a secluded place two and a half kilometres away from the house.

He then beat her, leading to a head injury, and pushed her into a canal, Aditya told the police. Aditya sat with her sister's dead body for an hour and a half, and then called the local police, informing them of the crime.

Police retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Aditya has been taken into custody and legal action is being taken, said Jitendra Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur.

Aditya used to live with his two sisters and a brother. After his father's death, Aditya took on the responsibility of educating his sisters and was working as a labourer to support them.

(With inputs from Abrar Ahmad)

