35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In UP: Cops

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said a woman constable filed a complaint that her daughter, a class 5 student, was raped by her stepfather on December 25, when she was alone in the house.

Read Time: 1 min
35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In UP: Cops
The accused was arrested on Sunday. (Representational)
Sant Kabir Nagar, UP:

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said a woman constable filed a complaint that her daughter, a class 5 student, was raped by her stepfather on December 25, when she was alone in the house.

The matter came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her teacher.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Section 65(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Minor Raped, Man Raped Stepdaughter, UP Crime News
NDTV News
