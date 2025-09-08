UP BJP MP's Sister Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Says Was Filmed While Bathing

The sister of Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault and threat to her life, officials said on Sunday.

Reena Singh, sister of Mukesh Rajput, an MP from UP's Farrukhabad, in her complaint alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and threatened to kill her.

Ms Singh claimed that on Sunday afternoon, while she was bathing in the bathroom, her brother-in-law, Girish, and father-in-law, Laxman Singh, attempted to record a video of her through the window.

When she objected, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted, she said in her complaint.

Ms Singh also claimed that her father-in-law took out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, "I will shoot you."

She also claimed that he also hit her with a stick, video of which is now viral on social media.

She further alleged that her brother-in-law, Rajesh, attacked her with a sharp knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish also attacked her with an iron rod.

In her written complaint to the police, Ms Singh said that she continues to receive threats even after the assault.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, said that an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish based on the complaint.

"The matter is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said.