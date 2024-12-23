BJP MPs, Injured In Parliament Stand-Off, Discharged From Hospital After 5 Days

Sarangi and Rajput were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after suffering head injuries.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were on Monday discharged from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, five days after they were injured during a stand-off in the Parliament complex.

The MPs were injured on Thursday following a scuffle between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs. Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament. Though Mr Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in, MRI and CT scans did not show significant injury. Both were kept under observation in the ICU and were shifted to private rooms on Saturday.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in. "He (Mr Sarangi) had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched," Dr Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, had said. "Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had shot up," he had said.

The BJP has accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of physical assault and incitement. S Phangon Konyak, a woman BJP MP from Nagaland, also alleged Mr Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during the protest which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

Delhi Police filed an FIR against Mr Gandhi in the case under sections 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Police will likely record Mr Sarangi and Mr Rajput's statements today, sources had earlier told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Winter Session saw a series of disruptions over a range of issues, including the Sambhal violence, Manipur unrest and Congress' link with billionaire George Soros. According to PRS Legislative Research, a think tank that studies India's legislatures, the Lok Sabha functioned for 52 per cent of its scheduled time and the Rajya Sabha for 39 per cent of its scheduled time during the Winter Session.