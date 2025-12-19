Bengaluru Doctor Molested While Returning Home After Duty

In yet another incident raising concerns about women's safety in Bengaluru, a young doctor was allegedly molested by an unidentified man while she was returning to her accommodation after completing her duty.

The incident took place around 12:49 am on December 17, when the victim, who has completed her MBBS and is pursuing her post-graduation at Saptagiri Medical College, was heading back to her PG.

According to the complaint, the accused approached her on a two-wheeler and stopped near her under the pretext of asking for the location of a bus stop.

He then allegedly behaved indecently, groping her chest.

Shocked by the assault, the doctor screamed for help, prompting the accused to flee on his bike.

The woman later filed a complaint at Soladevanahalli Police Station, where a case has been registered. Police, however, are yet to identify and arrest the accused.

Earlier this week, a 27-year-old man was arrested for targeting and molesting women who were walking or riding alone during the evening.

The accused, identified as Vinod T, worked at a sandwich outlet in the city and had allegedly been involved in such acts for over a month, police said.

According to police, the accused would target women during evening hours and, if he found them walking or riding alone, would suddenly approach them, hug them tightly or touch them inappropriately, and then flee the spot on his two-wheeler.