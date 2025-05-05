Bengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Harassing Woman Near Tech Park

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in a crowded IT park in Bengaluru.

The accused, Sreekanth Kodanda Reddy, is an MBA graduate and worked at a private company, the police said.

Reddy was on a two-wheeler and allegedly harassed the woman while she was walking in Ecoworld in the Marathahalli area last Wednesday.

The cops had to scan multiple CCTVs as his bike's registration number wasn't visible on the surveillance camera installed where the alleged harassment took place around 11.30 pm.

Recalling the attack, the survivor told NDTV on Friday that she was walking in Ecoworld when she felt a "huge hit" on her back.

"I was perplexed. I thought maybe someone was riding a vehicle recklessly. The same thing happened again, though, and with greater intensity. Then I was sure someone was doing this deliberately," she said.

The woman said she shouted for help, but got none.

"The third time... I could see the guy taking a U-turn and coming for me. I shouted for help, there were so many people, it is always a bustling area... I asked people for help, I stopped auto drivers, I stopped others... but no one came to my help, that's the most surprising thing," she said.

The woman said she wanted to speak out about the incident because there is a stigma attached to women who are survivors of crimes like these.

She said that after the incident, she went to the security booth at Ecoworld, where she got assistance. She approached the police on Thursday and a deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police looked into the case personally.

"The investigation is on. I am keeping my fingers crossed, hoping the man gets caught. This has happened to me, and if the man gets a free pass, he can do this to others as well," she asserted.

To a question on whether she feels unsafe after what happened, the woman said she is more alert, but also knows how to deal with situations like this.