Gen-Z Stunt Show On Tractors, Cars Turns Chhattisgarh School Roads Into Danger Zones

What should have been a tearful goodbye to school life has morphed into a chilling spectacle on public roads. A series of viral videos from Bilaspur and Balodabazar show Class 12 students arriving for their farewell parties not with flowers and hugs but on tractors, vans, and cars, performing dangerous stunts in broad daylight.

The footage, now circulating widely on social media, captures students half-hanging out of windows, sitting on bonnets, and riding tractors without any safety precautions. In one particularly alarming clip, a student reverses a tractor at speed, kicks up clouds of dust, and then violently crashes into a parked car. The moment freezes the line between celebration and catastrophe.

Officials say the event is no isolated prank. In Balodabazar district, Gen-Z students apparently chasing online fame have turned farewell parties into roadside stunt shows. Videos from Katgi, Kasdol, and now Chhechhar suggest a spreading trend where thrill, show-off culture, and Instagram reels are being prioritised over the lives of students, commuters, and pedestrians alike.

In Chhechhar village, the latest viral video shows students riding tractors and cars to school, traffic rules openly ignored, and roads treated like private arenas.

The first major incident surfaced from Katgi, where farewell celebrations at a government school featured luxury vehicles worth Rs 15-20 lakh, some rented, others owned by families. Students stood on moving vehicles, perched on bonnets, and dangled from windows as friends filmed the frenzy. The clips went viral, and so did the outrage.

Responding to the videos, Additional SP Abhishek Singh said police acted decisively. "Four cases were registered against 26 drivers, including 16 adult students, for reckless driving," he said. All were booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, produced before court, and fined; vehicle owners were penalised as well.

Soon after, similar scenes played out after a farewell at Swami Atmanand English Medium School in Kasdol block. High-speed convoys, students leaning out of windows, standing on moving vehicles, filming themselves on asphalt.

Even after the Chhattisgarh High Court took suo motu cognisance of reckless stunt driving on public roads, the message appears to have fallen on deaf ears. In January 2026, Korba's Balco area saw school students turning city roads into a playground, leaning out of speeding SUVs, shooting Instagram reels, and posing for selfies as if traffic laws were optional.

That Korba incident linked to a farewell party at Hotel Maharaja, TP Nagar, featured three black Scorpio SUVs cruising public roads while boys and girls hung out of windows, waved to cameras, and recorded videos mid-motion. The reels, set to loud Punjabi music, were uploaded to Instagram, glamorising blatant violations. Police later traced number plates and initiated strict action.