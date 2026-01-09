iPhone Dream Turns Into Rs 51.82 Lakh Crime Spree In Chhattisgarh

A woman's iPhone obsession snowballed into a multi-lakh theft operation in Chhattisgarh, complete with gold biscuits, cash-filled suitcases, expensive liquor, and a Harrier SUV bought in cash.

The theft came to light on December 6, when a woman named Sushma Nikunj filed a police complaint claiming that around Rs 15 lakh in cash, gold biscuits and jewellery had been stolen from a suitcase in her house in Keradih-Rainidand.

As the probe progressed, police narrowed down to her niece Minal Nikunj as the prime suspect. Police said that as Minal Nikunj and her boyfriend Anil Pradhan went missing and were traced to a hotel in Jharkhand's Ranchi through a digital trail and informers.

Once in police custody, Minal Nikunj confessed that the first theft was conducted with the aim of buying an iPhone. She first stole Rs 2 lakh from her aunt's house, then another Rs 3 lakh. And then, she continued stealing more cash and assets.

After buying an iPhone, Pradhan said that the couple went to Raipur and Bhilai and partied for around three days, spending nearly Rs 5 lakh on expensive liquor and luxury hotels.

On returning, they travelled to Odisha's Rourkela to sell the gold. With that money, they bought a Harrier SUV in cash.

Police seized Rs 86,300 cash, Harrier SUV, gold bracelet, mangalsutra and biscuits (100g, 50g, 20g), an iPhone, four Android phones, and other jewellery and valuables. The total estimated value of the seized items was Rs 51,82,300.

Later, three more accused - Abhishek Indrawar, Lankeshwar Barik and Alisha Bhagat - were arrested.

Police say some accused are still at large, but have been identified and teams are searching for them.