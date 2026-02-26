Congress Flags Overcrowding In Chhattisgarh Jails After 66 Prisoner Deaths In A Year

The Question Hour of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly turned into a tense confrontation over the death of 66 prisoners inside the state's jails between January 2025 and January 2026.

The figure, tabled officially by the BJP-led state government, led the Opposition to raise questions about overcrowding, healthcare collapse, and the state of law and order.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupesh Baghel launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that the prison system is buckling under pressure.

The Congress leader claimed that jails in the state are operating at approximately 150 per cent overcapacity. The overcrowding of the facilities is preventing basic medical care and essential services from reaching inmates.

"How has law and order deteriorated to this extent?" Baghel asked. "How many deaths have occurred in the last year, and what are the reasons?"

Baghel further alleged that serious crimes, including murder, robbery, and extortion, have increased by 35 per cent, arguing that rising crime and collapsing prison conditions point towards a deeper governance crisis.

Responding on behalf of the government, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the figure in the House, adding that 66 inmates died in a one-year period.

He stated that investigations are being conducted as per rules in all cases and assured that action would be taken if negligence is found. According to the government, 18 cases have completed magisterial inquiries. 48 cases are still under investigation.

While the government assured the House that prison reforms are underway, Opposition members questioned whether systemic overcrowding and stretched medical infrastructure are contributing to preventable deaths. They demanded immediate structural reforms and urgent healthcare strengthening within the prison system.