BJP's Raman Singh Files Nomination For Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker's Post

Senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Legislative Assembly Speaker.

"I will ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and that all issues for the welfare of Chhattisgarh are raised," Mr Singh said while speaking to ANI after submitting his nomination papers.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam on Sunday took oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Mr Netam at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present on the occasion.

After taking the oath of office, Mr Netam said, "Many best wishes and gratitude to all for providing me with this opportunity. This is a great honour and achievement in my life. I will delicately fulfil all the duties of a Protem Speaker."

Ramvichar Netam is a MLA from the Ramanujganj constituency.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

