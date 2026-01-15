Advertisement
2 Girls Found Hanging At Sports Authority Of India Hostel In Kerala's Kollam

They were found in the room around 5 am when the other hostellers noticed that they had not reported for the morning training session.

The two girls were aged 17 and 15
Kollam (Kerala):

Two sports trainees were found hanging in a room at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday, police said.

The two girls were aged 17 and 15 and were residents of Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. They were found in the room around 5 am when the other hostellers noticed that they had not reported for the morning training session.

When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging in the room, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was staying in a different room but had spent Wednesday night in the other victim's room. Both were seen by other hostel inmates early in the morning, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was an athletics trainee studying in Class 12, while the other one was a kabaddi player and a Class 10 student.

The police said that no note has been recovered from the room.

Kerala, Sports Authority Of India, Kollam
