<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vipul Shah's Film Sees Growth

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond opened much more slowly than its blockbuster part one. The propaganda film, however, gained momentum on the second day of its release. On February 28, it witnessed a 520 per cent increase in its box office collection, earning Rs 4.65 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Summing up The Kerala Story 2's second day collection alongside the opening day's earnings of just Rs 75 lakhs, the movie stands at Rs 5.40 crore. According to the same report, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.20% on its first Saturday. The maximum occupancy was witnessed during Night Shows at 19.05%, followed by evening shows at 11.42%, afternoon shows at 11.88% and morning shows at 6.45%.

Region-wise, the movie recorded the highest occupancy in Chennai at 26.75%, followed by Bengaluru at 19.50%, Mumbai at 14.75%, Pune at 14.25%, and the rest of the cities below 12%.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story follows three young Indian women from different states who choose love over tradition, only to become trapped. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.

The Kerala Story 2 has faced widespread protests since the release of its first look. Recently, after the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court cleared the movie's theatrical release, Vipul asserted that the film does not portray Kerala or its people in a negative light but rather exposes specific criminal activities.

Calling Kerala “a very beautiful place and a wonderful state,” he added, “If something wrong is happening in God's Own Country, then it should be brought to people's notice and corrected. We have not portrayed Kerala or its people negatively. This film exposes some criminals. Criminals can be from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. That is why the story goes beyond one state,” as reported by NDTV.

“When you see the film, you will realise that we are not against Kerala. We are against criminals who are defaming such a great state,” he further emphasised, urging everyone to watch the movie for greater awareness.

Produced by Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla in key roles.