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Chicken Biryani In Mid-Day Meal? Under Review, Says Tamil Nadu Minister

Lashing out at the Union government, minister Rajmohan accused it of "withholding" educational funds over policy and language disputes.

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Chicken Biryani In Mid-Day Meal? Under Review, Says Tamil Nadu Minister
The minister also highlighted plans to revamp the existing school breakfast menu.
  • Tamil Nadu may serve chicken biryani weekly in the noon-meal scheme for students
  • A formal proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for review
  • Plans are underway to improve the school breakfast menu with more nutritious options
How much extra budget is needed for this new meal plan?
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government is evaluating a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week to students under the state's noon-meal scheme, Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Rajmohan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Justice Party brought food, the Kamaraj rule made it a midday meal, Kalaignar Ayya came and brought eggs into this, the Revolutionary Leader changed it to a nutritious meal, Amma came and brought eggs every week... many changes occurred. Similarly, I had a desire... I have put forward a request: why not serve chicken biryani once a week?" 

According to him, a formal request, supported by relevant data, has been submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is currently reviewing the proposal.

The minister also highlighted plans to revamp the existing school breakfast menu.

Noting the current allocation of approximately Rs 15 per student, he said the government intends to replace repetitive items such as wheat and rava 'upma' with more nutritious and appetising alternatives.

Lashing out at the Union government, Rajmohan accused it of "withholding" educational funds over policy and language disputes.

Describing the expenditure on government schools as an "investment in knowledge" meant to shape future scientists and economists, he stated that blocking funds jeopardises the state's future and is entirely "unacceptable".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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