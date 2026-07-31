Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026 OUT: Here's How To Check?

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026 today, on July 31. Students who appeared in the supplementary exams can now check their results on the DGE official website. The exams were conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026, across the state. 60,527 candidates appeared for the supplementary exams, as per the official date. Students can download their Statement of Marks (Provisional Certificate).

How to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the Results section on the homepage.

Look for the supplementary result link and click on it.

Enter login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Submit detail. The result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

Students can also access their results through SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned on TN 12th Supplementary Marks Memo 2026

The following are the important details mentioned in the scorecard:

Student's name

Registration number

Subject-wise internal, practical, and theory marks

Grades

Total marks

Result status

Students are advised to verify all the details in the marks memo after downloading it. If they find any discrepancy, they should contact the board. The TN Board HSC supplementary exams give students a second opportunity to improve their marks without losing an academic year.

95.20% students passed in the TN 12th annual board exams in 2026. Out of which, 97% are Girls and 93.19% are boys. 2,639 private schools and 489 government schools achieved a 100% pass rate this year, as per the official data.