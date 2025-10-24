3-Year-Old Girl Lured With Chips, Raped In Jodhpur; Suspect Arrested

A three-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man known to her family in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The accused, Sajid Khan, lured the child with chips and took her to a nearby field, where he committed the crime. He then left the girl with injuries near her home.

The girl's family found her crying and took her to the hospital with the help of villagers. As her condition worsened, she was referred to Jodhpur for treatment. The doctors also found signs of sexual assault during the initial checkup and informed the police.

Khan tried to escape to Bharatpur but was arrested in the Pali district. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was addicted to watching porn and had reportedly viewed around 15 such videos before committing the crime.

The child remains in critical condition.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the state.

Opposition leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, have attacked the state government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation and rising crimes against women, particularly from Dalit and tribal communities.

According to official data presented in the Rajasthan Assembly, between January 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, a total of 763 rape cases involving SC-ST women were registered across the state. Jaipur recorded the highest number with 104 cases, followed by Ganganagar (60), Alwar (38), Hanumangarh (36), Jodhpur (31), and Sikar (29).

Out of the total cases, police have filed charge sheets in only 333, and FIRs in 410.