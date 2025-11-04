11 Injured After Cylinder Blasts At Jodhpur Wedding Venue

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday in Hardhani village near Bavdi, Jodhpur, when two gas cylinders exploded one after another during preparations for a wedding ceremony, leaving 11 people injured, including two critically.

According to ASI Dharmendra, in charge of the Bavdi outpost, the explosions took place in a house where wedding arrangements were underway.

"The cylinders exploded while preparations were going on. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Jodhpur," he said.

The injured have been admitted to multiple hospitals, including nine at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital (MDM) and two at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH). Three others are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bavdi. MDM Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit confirmed that most injuries were caused by flying iron fragments from the blast.

"The condition of the injured is stable. Two remain critical," he said. Eyewitness Surta Ram said, "Three or four people were injured in the first blast and were taken to Bavdi Hospital. Soon after, another explosion occurred, injuring several more."

Preliminary reports suggest that welding work was underway near the cylinders when the first explosion happened. One injured person told police that the CNG tank or gas cylinder exploded, followed by a loud noise and dense smoke.

The house belonged to farmer Veeram Ram, whose son Mahendra and daughter Gogi were scheduled to be married on November 15 and 16.

Fragments of the cylinders were scattered across the courtyard, injuring people working nearby. Some suffered burns, while others were hit by metal pieces.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the explosion, while local officials have appealed to residents to handle gas cylinders and welding work with caution.

