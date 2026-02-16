Advertisement
7 Workers Dead In Rajasthan Chemical Factory Fire, 10 Feared Trapped

The fire was brought under control after one-and-a-half hours of firefighting operations.

Read Time: 2 mins
When the fire broke out, 20-25 workers were working in the factory.
  • Seven workers died in a fire at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan
  • Ten workers are still feared trapped
  • Fire broke out around 9:30 am while 20-25 workers were present
Bhiwadi:

Seven workers died in a massive fire at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday, while 10 workers are still feared trapped.

When the fire broke out around 9.30 am, 20-25 workers were working in the factory. Within minutes, flames spread from the private industrial unit and engulfed large section of the factory, IANS reported. Some workers managed to escape.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra stated that the incident first came to light during routine police patrolling in the area. Police, fire brigade personnel, medical teams, and administrative officials swiftly reached the site and cordoned off the area to facilitate relief efforts.

The fire was brought under control after one-and-a-half hours of firefighting operations.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh is overseeing the preliminary investigation at the scene. Senior district officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the ADM, are conducting a detailed review of the situation. The district administration has announced a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols.

