On Camera, Rajasthan Constable Celebrates Wedding With 'Wanted' Criminals

A Rajasthan Police constable's career ended just two days after his wedding, because of his guests. Ashok Bishnoi was dismissed from service after a viral video revealed that several notorious criminals from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh attended his wedding.

The video, which sparked outrage on social media, showed high-profile criminals celebrating and openly showering currency notes during the festivities.

The constable, Ashok Bishnoi, was part of a Special Team in Jhalawar district. His wedding was held two days ago in Nagaur, nearly 500 kilometres from his place of posting. More than eight notorious criminals from both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh attended the ceremony as guests.

The attendees included some of the region's most wanted figures. Among them was Pappu Tanwar, who is accused of encroaching on forest department land and building a house. Recently, the police took action against him and confiscated his property worth crores. Other guests included several individuals listed among the "top ten" criminals in Jhalawar for drug trafficking and arms smuggling, including Durgalal (alias Durgashankar), Ramesh, Ramgopal, Rambabu Ruheda, Atiq Mohammad, Mangilal, and Chain Singh. Most of these men have dozens of criminal cases registered against them under the Drug Trafficking and Arms Act.

The matter reached senior officials after footage surfaced showing the criminals posing with the groom and throwing bundles of cash. In response, Jhalawar's District Superintendent of Police launched a departmental inquiry.

"Any compromise with the dignity of the uniform will not be tolerated," the Superintendent of Police stated. Following a preliminary probe, Constable Bishnoi was dismissed. While the constable has been fired, a detailed investigation is still underway to determine the depth of the links between the local police and these criminal networks.