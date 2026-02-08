2 Dead, Several Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Rajasthan's Kota

The deaths in the building collapse in Rajasthan's Kota rose to two, while at least 13 people were reported injured, officials said. Kota Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Agrawal stated that the incident occurred at a site where a new construction was underway, and the structure collapsed from top to bottom.

"Two deaths have been reported. We have the information on 13 injured. Our information is that some new construction was underway and collapsed from top to bottom. It could be due to negligence related to the quality of construction. Some local residents report that drilling was underway and that there were complaints about it. Further technical investigations into the causes will be conducted, and the results will be shared," the Kota Divisional Commissioner told reporters.

Kota, Rajasthan: Morning visuals show the site where a three-story building collapsed, leaving several people reportedly trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/Wh5kkRLMY6 — IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla expressed grief over the incident in Indravihar area of the city. He said he was in constant contact with the district administration and had directed officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations.

Birla stated that he has also instructed authorities to ensure timely and proper medical treatment for the injured and extended his prayers for their speedy recovery, while expressing solidarity with the affected families.

"The incident of the building collapse in Kota's Indravihar is extremely heartbreaking. I am in constant touch with the district administration. I have directed the concerned officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations. At the same time, I have also instructed them to ensure proper and prompt medical treatment for all the injured individuals in the accident. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured and wish for strength and resilience to be granted to the affected families during this difficult time," Birla wrote on X.

Following the incident. Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said rescue operations are still underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire Department continuing efforts at the site.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)