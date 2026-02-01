Video: Family Hits Doctor With Chair As Woman Dies Week After Delivery

A private hospital was vandalised and a doctor was assaulted by the family members of a woman who died a week after her delivery in Rajasthan. Dr Anil Jaiswal, a gynecologist, worked at Bharat Hospital in Dholpur. He was in his cabin when the mob stormed the hospital and thrashed him and a staff member.

The attack followed the death of Babita, 27, who initially had a successful delivery at the Bharat Hospital and was discharged. Later, as her condition worsened, she was taken to that hospital again. This time, she was referred to Agra.

From Agra, her family member later took her to Jaipur, where she died during treatment.

Enraged by her death, a group of about two dozen people vandalised the Bharat hospital in Dholpur on Friday evening. They entered Dr Jaiswal's cabin and started thrashing him. CCTV visuals showed them beating the doctor with a chair and a helmet. A young staff member of the hospital was also assaulted.

On information, local police arrived at the hospital and brought the situation under control.

Dr Jaiswal, who sustained injuries to his hands and legs, said he had no prior knowledge of the woman's incident. His iPhone was also stolen during the commotion.

Police have registered a case and detained five people in connection with the incident, said an official.

(With inputs by Neeraj Sharma)