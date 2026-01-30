Advertisement
Barmer Collector Withdraws Republic Day Award After Lawmaker Flags Deepfake Case

Independent MLA Ritu Banawat strongly objected to the felicitation, alleging that Dinesh Manju had created and circulated a deepfake video of her on social media.

Read Time: 2 mins
Dinesh Manju was awarded the district-level honour and certificate of appreciation.
  • Barmer district withdrew Republic Day honour given to accused Dinesh Manju
  • Manju was honoured for wildlife conservation but linked to a deepfake video case
  • MLA Ritu Banawat alleged Manju created and circulated a deepfake video of her
Jaipur:

The Barmer district administration has withdrawn the Republic Day honour given to Dinesh Manju, the main accused in a deepfake video case involving Bayana MLA Ritu Banawat. The award was presented for his contribution to wildlife conservation.

Independent MLA Ritu Banawat strongly objected to the felicitation, alleging that Manju had created and circulated a deepfake video of her on social media. She said that while some of his associates have been arrested, the main accused remains on the run.

“I had complained to ADG Crime Dinesh MN. His accomplices were arrested, but the main accused is still at large. Despite this, honouring him is a serious failure of the system,” Banawat said.

As the controversy escalated, Barmer Collector Tina Dabi issued an order on Thursday night withdrawing the district-level honour and certificate of appreciation awarded to Manju. She also ordered an enquiry against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Manju had been honoured on January 26 at the district-level Republic Day function held at Adarsh Stadium, where Minister K.K. Bishnoi, Collector Tina Dabi, and SP Narendra Singh Meena were present.

His name was included in a list of 113 individuals recognised for outstanding contributions in various fields.

Speaking to the media at the Rajasthan Assembly, MLA Ritu Banawat expressed concern over the treatment of women in society.

Referring to the slogan “Empowered Woman – Our Responsibility,” she said, “An elected woman representative is being treated this way. This is not someone else's story — it is mine.”

Banawat stated that the deepfake video was created shortly after her election victory and has no connection to her. She has filed an FIR, approached the ADG Crime, and also written to the Assembly Speaker. She questioned how a person accused in such a serious case could be recommended for a public honour and demanded accountability from the administration.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

