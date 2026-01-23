2 Murder Convicts And A Love Story That Started From Rajasthan Jail

A love story that began from their time together in jail will now end in marriage. A woman convicted of murdering a man she met on a dating app and a man who killed five people are set to tie the knot in Rajasthan's Alwar, in what appears to be right out of a film script.

Priya Seth alias Neha Seth and her fiance, Hanuman Prasad, have received 15-day emergency paroles from the Rajasthan High Court for their marriage today in Barodamev, Alwar.

Priya Seth, a model, had been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of the murder of Dushyant Sharma, a young man she had met on a dating app. She is serving her prison time in the Sanganer Open Jail. She met Prasad in the same jail six months ago and fell in love.

A Chilling Murder By Priya Seth

The murder case in which she was convicted dates back to 2018. On May 2, 2018, Seth killed Singh with the help of her lover and another man. Her plan was to kidnap Singh, ask for a ransom, and pay off her lover, Dikshant Kamra's debt.

As per her plan, Seth befriended Singh on Tinder and called him to a flat in Bajaj Nagar. She then demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his father, who managed to arrange and transfer Rs 3 lakh. However, Seth and Kamra felt that if they released Singh, he could lead the cops to them.

To avoid getting arrested, Seth, along with Kamra and his friend Lakshya Walia, murdered Singh. They disposed of the body in a suitcase in the Aamer hills. They had inflicted several stab wounds on his face to prevent identification of the body and cleaned the flat to destroy the evidence.

Singh's body was recovered from Aamer hills on May 3 night and Seth, Kamra, and Walia were eventually arrested from the flat.

Hanuman Prasad Behind 5 Murders

Prasad is serving a sentence for murdering the husband and children of his girlfriend, who was 10 years older than him.

His girlfriend, Santosh, was a taekwondo player in Alwar. On the night of October 2, 2017, she called him to her house to kill her husband and children. Prasad arrived there with an accomplice and murdered her husband, Banwari Lal, with a knife used for slaughtering animals.

Santosh's three children and a nephew who lived with them, however, woke up and witnessed the murder. Fearing being caught, she asked for her children and nephew to be killed as well. Prasad did the rest. Four children and a man were killed that night in one of the most notorious murder cases in Alwar, which sent shockwaves throughout the area.

