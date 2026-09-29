Man Beats, Stabs Brother To Death Over Property Dispute In Jaipur

A 65-year-old man was killed allegedly by his younger brother following a property dispute here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place under the Banipark police station limits.

Banipark Station House Officer Suresh Yadav said the elderly man, Shyam Bagani, had come out of his house to go to a temple when his younger brother Murli Bagani (58) allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick and later stabbed him with a knife.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the brothers had been involved in a dispute over ancestral property. The younger brother was allegedly upset over not being given a share in the property, the SHO said.

Yadav said the accused had earlier been running a grocery business in the US. He returned to Jaipur a few months ago after suffering losses in the business. His family continues to live in the US.

Police have detained the accused and are questioning him, the SHO added.

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