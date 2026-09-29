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Keralam Man, 67, Stabs Wife To Death, Informs Son Living Abroad

A 67-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his wife to death after a family dispute.

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Keralam Man, 67, Stabs Wife To Death, Informs Son Living Abroad
The man then informed his son who is abroad, police said.
Kochi:

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for killing his wife at their residence near Kothamangalam here in the small hours following a family dispute, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am, an officer of Kothamangalam police station said.

The man stabbed to death his 62-year-old wife with a knife and then informed his son who is abroad, police said.

The son then informed the relatives who subsequently called the police, the officer said.

The man was booked for the offence of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and his arrest was also recorded, the officer said.

The woman's body will be released to the family after the inquest and postmortem proceedings are over, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Keralam Man Stabs Wife To Death, Domestic Violence, Keralam Police
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