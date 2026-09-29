Keralam Man, 67, Stabs Wife To Death, Informs Son Living Abroad

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for killing his wife at their residence near Kothamangalam here in the small hours following a family dispute, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am, an officer of Kothamangalam police station said.

The man stabbed to death his 62-year-old wife with a knife and then informed his son who is abroad, police said.

The son then informed the relatives who subsequently called the police, the officer said.

The man was booked for the offence of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and his arrest was also recorded, the officer said.

The woman's body will be released to the family after the inquest and postmortem proceedings are over, he added.

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