Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband In His Sleep. They Had An Argument

A 52-year-old man died after his wife attacked him with a weight while he was asleep following a family dispute in Hyderabad on Sunday night, police said.

The man who died has been identified as Srinivas (52).

According to preliminary information, a dispute arose between the couple last night, and early in the morning, the wife allegedly attacked him on the neck with a weight while he was under a blanket, resulting in his death.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Srinivas and his wife, Ramadevi, had been living in the locality for around six months along with their two children.

Police said the couple had reportedly been involved in frequent fights over family-related issues for some time.

The situation allegedly escalated on Sunday night when another argument broke out between the two.

During the altercation, Ramadevi attacked Srinivas, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

Officers collected physical evidence and began questioning the family members and others who may have information about the incident.

"There had been frequent disputes within the family. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the death and are examining all possible angles," police said.

Meanwhile, the wife and son came to the police station and surrendered.

Investigators are trying to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the individual roles, if any, of those involved.

While family disputes are being examined as a possible motive, police said it would be premature to draw conclusions until the investigation is completed. Officers are also checking whether any other factors contributed to the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Police said additional details would emerge after the completion of the preliminary inquiry and collection of forensic and other evidence.