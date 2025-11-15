Chinese Father Stages Crash To Kill Son For Insurance Payout

A shocking case from southeastern China has gained nationwide attention after authorities revealed that a man staged a fatal road accident to kill his seven-year-old son in an attempt to claim insurance money, according to the South China Morning Post.

The Fujian Provincial Court recently disclosed new details about the 2020 incident, which took place in Sanming City. The father, identified as Zhang, had been embroiled in frequent arguments with his wife over finances and her alleged infidelity. Overcome by anger and resentment, Zhang devised a plan to murder their son and claim the insurance payout for himself, as per SCMP.

To carry out the scheme, he enlisted his cousin, a truck driver whose employer had secured two major insurance policies for the vehicle. In October 2020, Zhang parked his car on a roadside with his son inside, then asked the child to step out and stand beside the vehicle. Moments later, the cousin deliberately rammed the truck into the car, killing the boy instantly.

Zhang pretended to be heartbroken when police arrived, holding his son's body and insisting the crash was accidental. The cousin also falsely claimed he had been distracted by his mobile phone. Both men concealed their family connection.

Months later, Zhang received an insurance payout of 180,000 yuan (US$25,000) and gave 30,000 yuan (US$4,200) to his cousin. The truth began to surface when it was discovered that the cousin had forged his road transport qualification, making him an unlicensed driver. This revelation led the insurer to reject the claim and shifted financial responsibility to the truck owner, Luo.

Suspicious of the ruling, Luo approached the police and disclosed that another acquaintance, Ye, had known about Zhang's intentions but had refused to participate. Acting on these tips, investigators uncovered the conspiracy and arrested both Zhang and his cousin.

The court later sentenced Zhang's cousin to death with a two-year reprieve and fined him 30,000 yuan, while Zhang also received a death sentence pending appeal. The case has sparked widespread outrage online, with related posts reaching over 32 million views.