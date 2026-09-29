Genitals Cut, Grinder In Room: Premanand Maharaj's Disciple's Death Probe

Deepak Lodhi alias Rasik Dulari Sharan, disciple of Sant Premanand Maharaj, died after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Friday (September 25). The police suspect the alleged fall from the Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram as a case of suicide. As the investigation into the death deepens, the police are probing CCTV footage and injuries on Lodhi's body, including a severed private part.

What CCTV Shows

It was a regular morning with dogs sleeping on the pavement and people walking around, some riding to work. At around 10:35 am, a man fell on the road, startling everyone. CCTV footage from the road outside the ashram shows Lodhi falling down. A green stole tied around his neck is visible in the video.

A senior police officer said they received information in the morning that a person had been admitted to a hospital in an injured condition.

"Upon taking cognisance of the information, an immediate investigation was conducted, and it was learned that his name is Deepak Lodhi alias Rasik Dulari Sharan, who is a resident of Jabalpur. He was residing at the Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram associated with Keli Kunj," a senior police officer told reporters.

Mystery Looms Large, Investigation Continues

Police have found a grinder in Lodhi's room. With the help of a forensic team, efforts are underway to identify whose fingerprints are on it.

The post-mortem report indicates Lodhi sustained injuries in six places, including a broken leg bone, a fractured rib, and deep head injuries. His private parts were also severed. The police are trying to determine whether Lodhi cut his own private part or if someone else did it. He is said to be have died due to excessive bleeding.

CCTV footage from Lodhi's ashram shows him jumping from the fourth floor, but it remains unclear what happened inside his room minutes before he died. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and trying to determine who was with Lodhi before the incident and what their final movements were.

The police have sent Lodhi's blood sample for forensic analysis. This will give investigators clarity on whether Lodhi had consumed any intoxicants, poisonous substances, or suspicious materials at or before the time of the incident.

Investigators may soon question key attendants associated with the ashram as part of the probe.

(With inputs from Saurabh Gautam)

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