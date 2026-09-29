Chinese Trader Says Indian Clients Are Difficult To Work With, His Reasons Spark Debate Online

A Chinese electronics trader's comments about his experience doing business with Indian clients have sparked a debate online, with users sharing their own views on pricing, samples and trust in international trade. Jay Chen, who works in global sourcing and electronic components, recently shared a video on Instagram explaining why he believes some Indian buyers can be difficult to work with.

According to Chen, one of the main challenges is the strong focus on pricing. He said prospective Indian customers often tell him that his quoted prices are too high and ask for product samples before placing an order. He also raised a more controversial concern, claiming that some sellers are wary of Indian buyers because of the perception that there are fraudulent clients in the market.

However, Chen also acknowledged that his own experience with an Indian customer was positive. He said his first overseas order came from India and credited that buyer with helping him begin his international business.

Watch the video here:

His comments soon triggered a discussion online, with users offering different perspectives on why price negotiations can be particularly intense in the Indian market.

Some pointed out that India has a large and highly competitive market, where customers are often more price-conscious and compare multiple suppliers before making a purchase. Others argued that asking for samples and negotiating prices are common practices in international sourcing and do not necessarily indicate that a buyer is difficult to work with.

Several users also alleged that some Chinese suppliers have themselves been accused of sending products that do not match the quality of the original samples. One user wrote, "Many chinese sellers provide good samples themselves , but later send low quality substandard products and take advantage of innocent buyers."

Another commented, "Indian clients are harder because they are smarter."

A third said, "I always make sure to visit the factory to make check the quality of items which are provided to me are good enough for the price of nah. I also ask for samples if I am not able to visit and use them for like 30 days personally."

"We are low trust society one of the Big reasons. Yes, there are trustful people as well but stereotypes holds true most of the time as well," added a fourth.