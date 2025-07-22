Video: Indian Employees Dance In Front Of Foreign Client, Internet Calls It "Pathetic"

A viral video showed a group of Indian employees dancing to Telugu and Bollywood tracks, including "Killi Killi" and "Main Tera Boyfriend", to welcome a foreign client in an office. The client watches with a smile and eventually joins, but the internet has called it "cringe" and "pathetic".

Watch the video here:

India should stop chaprification of corporate offices



This is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in office an d welcoming a foreign client and the becahra client also forced to dance.



Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are causal and not… pic.twitter.com/gpA9kXY4GJ — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) July 21, 2025

"India should stop chaprification of corporate offices. This is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in office an d welcoming a foreign client and the becahra client also forced to dance. Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are causal and not worthy of serious work," a user wrote in the caption along with the video post on X (formerly Twitter).

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with some people praising the employees' enthusiasm and cultural expression, while others criticise it as unprofessional and embarrassing.

Some users defend the video, saying it's a lighthearted way to build camaraderie and showcase Indian hospitality. They argue that such celebrations are common in workplaces and can help with team bonding.

Others have slammed the dancing, calling it "pathetic" and "embarrassing". They argue that it reflects poorly on Indian offices. Some users also highlight broader concerns about power dynamics and colonial hangovers in Indian workplaces.

"Nothing screams we're not serious louder than making a foreign client do bhangra at a Q4 review," a user wrote. "We've got world-class engineers writing billion-dollar code and HR's out here rehearsing flash mobs for client visits."

"This person will go back and announce Layoffs understanding how many extra people he hired," another wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user said, "This is done in most workplaces to break the fatigue of sitting behind a desk and doing a mental reset. It helps with the physical as well as mental wellbeing of these workers."