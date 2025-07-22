Tesla Diner Menu Revealed: Check Full List Of Food Items And Prices

Elon Musk's Tesla Diner opened in Hollywood, California, on Monday amid much fanfare. The two-storey space is described as a retro-futuristic diner and a drive-in charging experience rolled into one. The establishment not only has charging stations for cars but also Optimus humanoids serving food and giant screens for people to watch movies.

The highlight of the diner is its food, with the company stating that the ingredients are organic and sourced locally.

"The overwhelming majority of the ingredients sourced for the Tesla Diner are rooted in responsibly sourced, sustainable local products available within a full charge of a Tesla," the company wrote in a statement.

Apart from the quality of ingredients, the price of food items and beverages also appears to have attracted significant interest from potential customers.

Here are some of the food items at Tesla Diner and their prices:

Burgers and Sandwiches Breakfast Kid's Menu Sides Coffee Drinks Beverages Desserts Tesla Burger ($13.5) Egg Sandwich ($12) House Baked Cinnamon Roll ($7) Epic Bacon ($12) Drip Coffee ($4) Iced Nitro Matcha ($6.5) Chocolate Chip Cookie ($5) Hot Dog ($13) Greek Yogurt Parfait ($9) Kids Burger ($13) Wagyu Beef Chill Cup ($8) Nitro Cold Brew ($4.5) Fountain Drinks ($4) Creamsicle ($8) Diner Club ($15) Breakfast Tacos ($11) Kids Chicken Tenders Combo ($13) Fries ($4) Espresso ($4) Iced Tea ($4) Slice of Apple Pie a la Mode ($12)

Visitors arriving in a Tesla can order food directly from their car screens. The audio from the 45-foot movie screens also syncs with Tesla's in-car sound systems.

“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as Supercharger sites on long distance routes,” Mr Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He later replied to a user requesting a location in Starbase, Texas, which is home to Musk's SpaceX, saying “Ok.”