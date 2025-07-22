Viral Air India Video Shows Passengers Ignoring Safety Rules: 'Plane Was Still Moving'

Passengers immediately clogging the aisle after a plane lands has long been a safety issue plaguing the airline industry. Now, a video showing Air India passengers ignoring safety instructions of the crew and moving inside the aircraft has gone viral on social media, sparking a fierce debate about the behaviour of Indian passengers.

A passenger posted a video captioned, "Why the world hates us (part 1)", of his Air India flight from Bangkok to Delhi, showing how the unruly passengers did not pay any heed to safety advisories.

"Just landed in Delhi from Bangkok on an Air India flight. The plane was still moving, cabin crew was still strapped, and yet... passengers started standing, opening overhead bins, ignoring every single safety instruction," the user wrote.

In the video, the cabin crew could he heard repeatedly telling the passengers to remain seated as the seatbelt light was on.

"Cabin crew kept pleading. People kept ignoring. This isn't a lack of awareness. It's a lack of basic civic sense," the user added.

See the viral video here:

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly four million views and thousands of comments, with the majority demanding strict action against such individuals.

"There should be fine at every level. Then only people will fall in line," said one user, while another added: "They will stand for 10 mins in aisle to save 15 seconds and then wait at the belt for 30 mins with everyone else."

A third commented: "Whenever I get middle or isle seat I don't get up till the door opens and passengers stuck on my other side get so restless."

A fourth said: "The same happened a few years ago in Malaysia flight with me. When the airhostess announced everybody to be seated, only indian passengers were not following. It is indeed a shame."