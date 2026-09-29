Delhi Traffic Alert: Avoid This Route On September 29 As Barapullah Phase III Opens

Traffic movement around parts of south-east Delhi is expected to be affected on Tuesday, September 29, as the opening ceremony of the Barapullah Phase III flyover is held. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is expected to remain affected between 9 am and 2 pm because a large number of people are expected to reach the ceremony site by buses and cars.

The advisory lists Sarai Kale Khan, Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk among the affected stretches. Commuters have been advised to avoid the Ring Road between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram Chowk during the five hours and use alternative routes.

The Barapullah Phase III corridor is a 3.5-km elevated road connecting Mayur Vihar Phase I with Sarai Kale Khan. It is expected to provide a faster connection between East Delhi, South Delhi and areas towards Noida. NDTV has reported that the corridor could reduce the journey towards AIIMS from around 35 to 40 minutes to about 15 minutes.

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The project has been delayed for several years. NDTV reported that it has missed nine deadlines since work began, even though the project was originally approved in 2014 and scheduled for completion in 2017.

The new corridor includes multiple loops as well as facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. The project also includes a new road bridge across the Yamuna.

What commuters need to know

Date: September 29, 2026

Traffic impact: 9 am to 2 pm

Affected areas: Sarai Kale Khan, Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk

Advisory: Avoid the Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram Chowk

Alternative: Use other routes during the affected hours

The traffic restrictions are linked to the opening ceremony and should be distinguished from the longer-term traffic changes expected after the new corridor opens.