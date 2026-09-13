Delhi Plans 500-Metre Underpass Near Mayur Vihar To Ease Traffic

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is examining a proposal for a 500-metre underpass near the Crown Plaza traffic signal in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to ease congestion on the busy Delhi-UP Road.

The proposed route would allow vehicles travelling from the DND side towards Chilla and Trilokpuri to bypass the crowded junction, reducing delays for commuters on one of east Delhi's key traffic corridors.

For thousands of daily commuters heading towards Chilla and Trilokpuri, the underpass could eventually eliminate one traffic signal from their journey.

The stretch currently handles a mix of through traffic, local vehicles and turning movements. During peak hours, these streams converge at the Crown Plaza junction, causing bottlenecks and long queues.

Under the proposal, through traffic would move via the underpass, while local and turning vehicles would continue to use the road above. Officials are also examining the possibility of a ground-level rotary as part of the traffic management plan.

The underpass is proposed to be around 500 metres long, although its exact alignment has not yet been finalised.

The PWD is assessing how the structure would connect to the existing road network, where entry and exit points would be located, and how traffic would be managed at the surface level.

The project remains at the feasibility stage. Before any construction can be considered, officials are evaluating the proposed alignment, traffic patterns and infrastructure that could be affected by the project.

A major part of the study involves assessing underground infrastructure along the proposed route.

Water pipelines, electricity cables, gas lines, telecom networks and other utilities will need to be identified. Any infrastructure that conflicts with the proposed alignment may have to be protected, relocated or modified.

Trees along the corridor will also be surveyed and mapped. The assessment will document their species, size, condition and location, with efforts focused on retaining as many trees as possible.

If implemented, the underpass could remove one major traffic stop for vehicles travelling towards Chilla and Trilokpuri.

The Crown Plaza proposal comes as connectivity around Mayur Vihar and the Delhi-Noida corridor continues to evolve. The ongoing Barapullah Phase III corridor project is also aimed at improving links between Mayur Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan.