Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For BRICS 2026 Motorcade Rehearsal

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of route diversions and regulated movement across key corridors in New Delhi on September 1, 2026, in view of full-scale motorcade rehearsals ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026.

According to the police, traffic restrictions and regulated movements will remain in effect between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM along designated high-security VVIP routes. Commuters have been strongly urged to opt for public transport--particularly the Delhi Metro--to avoid delays and navigate the capital smoothly.

"On September 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in New Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport--especially the Metro--and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel.

Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

According to the police advisory, traffic movement will be regulated from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday along several central corridors, which include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Africa Avenue Road.

Traffic regulations will also be enforced along Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The advisory highlighted that bus routes may experience diversions during VVIP carcade movements. However, metro services will continue to operate normally across all stations without any disruption.

Taxis and auto-rickshaws may also face temporary route diversions, and roadside parking for these vehicles has been prohibited except in designated zones.

Regarding emergency access, authorities stated that medical and emergency vehicles will be granted priority and obstruction-free movement at all times across Delhi. Furthermore, vehicles operating essential services and utility supplies will have uninterrupted access across all zones.

Commuters travelling toward major transit hubs have been advised to plan their travel with extra time buffers. Authorities have urged the public to rely on public transport and follow designated diversion points, while non-destined commercial vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi during the specified period.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, parking guidelines forbid any roadside parking within 200 meters of controlled roads, restricting parking strictly to authorised facilities. Drivers are requested to follow all traffic rules and adhere to directions issued by deployed traffic personnel.

The traffic police have also requested citizens to maintain vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity or unidentified objects to the nearest police officer. Real-time updates regarding traffic conditions will be provided on official Delhi Police social media platforms and traffic portals.

Authorities have advised citizens to plan their journeys, budget extra travel time, utilise public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro and follow all active diversion instructions.