Delhi Police Constable Physical Tests Postponed; New Dates Soon

The Delhi Police Recruitment Branch has pospotened the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025 due to bad weather conditions. New dates will be announced through official notification.

The postponement notice has been issued by the DCP/Recruitment, Delhi Police. However, the recruitment authority has not announced any fresh dates for the postponed PE&MT yet.

Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the PE&MT on these dates will have to wait for the updated exam schedule.

Read full notice here

The Delhi Police has clarified that the postponement is limited only to the PE&MT dates of August 24 and 25, 2026. There is no change in the remaining stages of the Constable (Executive) recruitment process.

The PE&MT is an important part of the selection process for shortlisted candidates. This test is conducted to check candidates' physical fitness, endurance and required physical measurements as per the recruitment rules.

Candidates should keep checking official updates from the Delhi Police Recruitment Branch for further information.